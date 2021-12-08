CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audobon Society will hold its 35th Annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Christmas Bird Count “count circle” is a 15-mile diameter area that includes Clarion, Sligo, Callensburg, Knox, Shippenville and surrounding areas.
Teams and individuals will be traveling the roads and walking trails to count the local bird populations. Feeder watchers in the circle will be watching and recording data from their homes. The data collected will be used to assess the health of bird populations around the world and help to guide in conservation action.
Those participating should use caution while driving and be considerate of property rights and “No Trespassing” signs. They should use the SRAS magnetic “bird survey” signs cars to let people know what they’re doing parked along the road.
Reservations for the CBC tally have been made for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Perkins Family Restaurant in Clarion. This is a time when the participants join together to tally all the birds counted by teams and feeder watchers.
Anyone interested in participating should contact CBC Compiler, Mal Hays at: malhays54@gmail.com.
Those who live in the count circle and are interested in feeder watching, can contact Danette Karls at: danettemkarls@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.senecarocksaudubon.org. To view the “count circle” map, click on “Projects” and then “Christmas Bird Count.”