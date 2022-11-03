CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a nature program titled “Banding Northern Saw-whet Owls” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Clarion Free Library.
The northern saw-whet owl is Pennsylvania’s smallest owl, weighing only about 2.8 ounces. They are seldom seen since they hunt at night and are often concealed by dense vegetation during the day.
Their name comes from their rhythmic “too-too-too” song which reminded early settlers of a saw being sharpened by a whetstone.
The evening’s presenter is John Fedak who has been involved with banding northern saw-whet owls for years.
Fedak retired after more than 30 years as a science teacher at the Redbank Valley and Warren County school districts. He now instructs college students as an adjunct professor.
He received an associate’s degree in Wildlife Technology from Penn State University; bachelor’s degrees in biology and secondary education from Lock Haven University; and a master’s degree in science education from Clarion University.
He has been honored with numerous conservation awards including Conservation Educator of the Year in Clarion; Environmental Educator of the Year and Conservation Educator of the Year in Warren County; Nature Educator Award from the Roger Tory Peterson Institute; and Distinguished Alumni Educator of the Year Award in 2011 from Lock Haven University.
Fedak attributes his initial passion for birds to Seneca Rocks Audubon and was a previous president of the chapter. He has also presided over the Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology and the Allegheny Highlands Bird Club which includes northern Pennsylvania and southern New York state.
The program will be held in the library’s lower-level conference room.
There is no admission fee for the event, which is open to the public.
More about Seneca Rocks Audubon Society’s activities and membership can be found online at www.senecarocksaudubon.org or on the group’s Facebook page.