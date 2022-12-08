CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a “Member Night” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Clarion Free Library.
The evening’s presenters will be Seneca Rocks Audubon members. It is anticipated that members will show nature and bird photos, present updates on projects such as the common nighthawk watches, read poetry, talk about bird sightings and share favorite books. Nonmembers are also welcome to share.
The upcoming Christmas Bird Count, scheduled for Dec. 17, will also be briefly discussed. This is the 123rd year for National Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count. Seneca Rocks Audubon Society has enjoyed participation since 1988.
Hats and T-shirts with the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society logo will be displayed and orders will be taken.
Refreshments will be served.
The program is free and open to the public.
This is the last Seneca Rocks Audubon program for 2022 and this winter. Regular monthly programs with invited speakers will resume next spring on March 8.
More information about Seneca Rock Audubon Society activities and membership can be found at www.senecarocksaudubon.org or on its Facebook page.