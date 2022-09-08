CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon invites the public to a program at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.
The program will feature international research for the conservation of evening grosbeaks.
CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon invites the public to a program at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.
The program will feature international research for the conservation of evening grosbeaks.
The presenter will be David Yeany II, Avian Ecologist for the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program at the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. The title is “Road to Recovery: Continental Conservation of the Evening Grosbeak.”
Yeany states that the project “started in the backyards of western Pennsylvania and is now working toward conservation for the continental population of the evening grosbeak.”
The number of evening grosbeaks has declined by 92 percent since 1970. According to Yeany, the decline may be the combined result of the spruce budworm population cycles, mature forest loss, collision and disease mortalities, and possibly climate change impacts on habitat.
Since 2017, Yeany’s research has used cutting edge tracking devices to follow individual evening grosbeaks within the region and through their migratory and irruptive movements.
In 2021, his research group added the Finch Research Network as a further collaborator. With this new international evening grosbeak working group, the focus on the species has expanded beyond Pennsylvania’s wintering evening grosbeaks to the continental population. Newly available satellite tracking tags are now used to follow the grosbeaks in near real-time.
Yeany has 17 years of professional experience in ornithology and bird conservation. He has a master’s degree in Applied Ecology and Conservation Biology from Frostburg State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Messiah University. He is the chair of the Pennsylvania Ornithological Records Committee and is a representative for the Pennsylvania Biological Survey Ornithological Technical Committee. He is originally from Forest County.
The program is free and open to the public.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society.
More information about their programs and events is available on the Seneca Rocks Audubon website.
