CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is holding its winter bird seed sale.

A variety of quality bird seeds and suet is available.

Bird seed must be pre-ordered by Jan. 28. Orders can then be picked up at J&J Feeds and Needs in Shippenville or Brookville from Feb. 4 to 11.

Order forms are available by visiting the Seneca Rocks Audubon website or emailing senecarocksaudubon@gmail.com.

The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.

Seneca Rocks Audubon is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society. The sale directly supports the chapter’s education and conservation projects.

For more information on its monthly nature programs and projects, visit www.senecarocksaudubon.org.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos