CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is holding its winter bird seed sale.
A variety of quality bird seeds and suet is available.
Bird seed must be pre-ordered by Jan. 28. Orders can then be picked up at J&J Feeds and Needs in Shippenville or Brookville from Feb. 4 to 11.
Order forms are available by visiting the Seneca Rocks Audubon website or emailing senecarocksaudubon@gmail.com.
The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society. The sale directly supports the chapter’s education and conservation projects.
For more information on its monthly nature programs and projects, visit www.senecarocksaudubon.org.