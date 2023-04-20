FOXBURG – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Lincoln Hall, above the Foxburg Free Library.
The Seneca Rocks Audubon presenters, Ron Montgomery and Gary Edwards, will describe five different species of woodpeckers that live and breed in the area: downy, hairy, red-bellied, pileated and northern flicker. Photos will be included in the presentation as well as the woodpeckers’ different songs and calls so that the audience can use sight or sound to identify the birds.
Families with children are encouraged to attend.
While the program is free to the public, donations to the library are welcome.