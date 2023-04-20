Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY... Very dry conditions this afternoon will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across northern West Virginia and western Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 25 to 30 percent. Sustained wind gusts will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of up to 25 mph possible, particularly for higher elevations. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.