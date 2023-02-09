CLARION – “The Great Backyard Bird Count” (GBBC), a citizen science project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada, will hold its counting dates from Feb. 17 through 20.
Founded in 1998, the goal of the GBBC is to help scientists understand global bird populations before spring migration. That data is extremely important and has led to a better understanding of migration patterns, year-to-year changes in bird populations and long-term trends.
Participation is open to all. Counting may be done alone or with others and can be done anywhere birds are found.
Participants are asked to count birds for at least 15 minutes during the four days of “The Great Backyard Bird Count.” Counting can be done looking through a window or anywhere outdoors — backyard, park, town or countryside.
Identifying birds and reporting them is made easier with a smartphone using Cornell Lab’s free birding apps. To use the apps, first create a free Cornell Lab account. Beginner and intermediate bird watchers can then download the Merlin Bird ID app. More advanced birders might prefer the eBird Mobile app.
Both of these apps also allow a person to record and submit their bird sightings for the GBBC and any other outings.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, encourages the public to participate.
For more information about how to participate in the “Great Backyard Bird Count,” go to birdcount.org.