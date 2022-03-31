NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will hold its April 5, meeting in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, beginning at 7 p.m.
The evening’s program will feature local author, Diane Lewis, previewing her Regency period novels.
Following the program, preparations for the civic club’s annual fundraiser, the AMBA multi-phase blood analysis program, will be discussed by chairperson, Judy Williams.
Posters will be distributed and work stations assigned.
This event will take place on May 14, in the Redbank Valley area High School cafeteria.
Money made from donations for this event will go towards supporting a scholarship for a graduating RVHS senior who is college bound. Other excess funds will be distributed to general community needs.
The hostesses for the evening will be Judy Williams and Susan Rupert.
Guests are welcome.