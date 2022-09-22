CLARION – Despite a glitch here and there along the way, Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, reports that things are on track and in place for the 69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival (ALF) to kick off Saturday, Sept. 24 and continue through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Though, truth be told, ALF is always something of a work in progress, with “glitches” being addressed right up through the event’s conclusion.
“There’s always something going on,” Becker said. “So really, up until everything stops at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2, it’s constant work.”
“For instance, even though I may have everything done for the car show, we still have stuff going on that we’re tweaking. By Wednesday, we’re getting ready for the big weekend, we might be working on stuff for Friday’s craft show, because there’s always somebody that cancels and can’t be here. The same thing with the parade.”
A fairly significant “glitch” that needed solved leading up to this year’s festival were difficulties booking a carnival. In fact, there won’t be a traditional carnival, but rather a host of interactive amusements for children.
Explained Becker, “The carnival from last year said ‘see you next fall,’ then moved south for the winter. In March, I started sending out contracts and they [the amusement company] didn’t respond. I called and kept getting voicemails and it got to the point where their voicemail was full. I sent a second contract. They finally called and said they had looked at the dates [for this year’s ALF] and were already booked somewhere else. They thought the festival was a week later.”
She said the carnival company gave them some leads for a replacement, and she also searched through the Pennsylvania State Fair Association webpage.
“I started making phone calls, but some carnivals don’t come this far west, some are no longer in business, some were having trouble staying open because of difficulty finding help. I was not going to give up,” Becker said.
About 10 days prior to the festival, Becker’s perseverance paid off when she landed Magic Mike’s Magical Entertainment from Punxsutawney, which will bring several bounce houses, an obstacle course, inflatable slides and a climbing wall to Clarion.
“It’s going to be different, but I think it’s still going to be something that the kids will really enjoy,” observed Becker. “For the National Night Out [held on Main Street in early August] you could hear the kids screaming with joy sliding down the slides. My hope is that we go to the park and the courthouse [location of the amusements] and see kids jumping and enjoying the activities going on.”
In addition to these attractions, a member of the Clarion community, Jacqueline Griebel, has helped rally the citizenry to provide activities for children in attendance. On tap are story times, hair braiding and tinseling, henna tattoo artists, simple arts and crafts, face painting, jewelry making and carnival games.
Children’s activities and amusements will be available starting Saturday, Sept. 24 and run through the festival, with operations scaled back to only evening hours outside the weekends.
Other than the above, ALF will feature the traditional events locals and visitors have come to love and expect.
Latest Videos
Things get underway Saturday, Sept. 24 with Touch-A-Truck at the Clarion Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a cornhole tournament slated for downtown that evening at 6 p.m. The opening weekend also features Sunday’s (Sept. 25) Autorama Cruise In on Main Street from noon to 4 p.m.
Monday through Thursday evenings (Sept. 26-29) Community Cultural Nights showcasing the area’s diversity take center stage, with musical performances by bluegrass band Gravel Lick on Monday and Simple Gifts on Tuesday, the Tamburitzan folk dance ensemble on Wednesday, and karaoke on Thursday.
Farmers and Crafters Day will be held the final Friday of ALF (Sept. 30) along Main Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Tournament of Leaves Parade wends its way through downtown from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
ALF concludes Sunday, Oct. 2 with the Antique Tractor Show setting up on the west side of Main Street from noon to 5 p.m.
This will be the second year ALF is fully back after the pandemic necessitated a shorter, smaller event in 2020. Becker is hoping to build off the foundation that began being reestablished last year, sans some noticeable absences. For instance, in 2021 the craft show attracted approximately 250 vendors, down from its usual 300-350.
“[Last year] people were excited to be back,” Becker said. “There were vendors that were excited to be here. But on the flip side, you still had vendors that opted not to come. Last year you walked down [Main Street] and there were empty spots. People commented about it.”
This year, she said registrations nearly topped 300 with a week to go, and car show registrations are up too.
“The car show, we are usually ecstatic if we have 150 cars pre-registered a few days before the event. We’re almost at 200,” she said.
These factors bode well for a robust turnout, some of which Becker is attributing to a theme, “Autumn Adventures,” and logo that people love. So popular is the logo, depicting a dog flanked by two cats floating above the courthouse in a hot air balloon, it has even been made into a limited edition, specially packaged puzzle.
When all is said and done, bringing people together to enjoy and appreciate Clarion is what ALF is all about for Becker.
“My hope is seeing families out that maybe haven’t been out, seeing people that have not seen each other [due to the pandemic],” she said. “[People] supporting the community, the vendors, the non-profit groups that set up, the restaurants that are here.
“I just want to see people smiling, enjoying, having a great time at the festival.”