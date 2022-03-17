CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2022 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
The winning theme was submitted by Glenn Beichner of Clarion.
Logo submissions will be judged by the following:
1. Logos should reflect the theme, “Autumn Adventures” in a way that is appropriate for the 69th Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
2. The design must be submitted on white, 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper.
3. The design must be original, meaning that it is not taken from another source.
4. Contestants must reside, work or attend school in Clarion County.
5. Submissions should include the designer’s name, address, email and phone number on the back of the entry.
The top 10 logos that best capture the theme will be posted for public viewing at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry office. Voting will also be available online at www.clarionpa.com and on the chamber’s Facebook page. The public voting process will take place from April 1-11.
The logo winner receives two Autumn Leaf tumblers and a sweatshirt. The winner also receives invitations to the Sponsor Reception, VIP Brunch and to ride in the Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade. In addition, the winner is invited to the Annual Awards Dinner on April 23.
All submissions must be made no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.