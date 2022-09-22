CLARION – The 69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival returns to Clarion Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, with the following schedule of events:
Saturday, Sept. 24
- Clarion Farmer’s Market — Clarion Mall parking lot, 8 a.m. to noon.
- PA State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest — First United Methodist Church, Registration at 9 a.m. Contest 11 a.m.
- United Way of Clarion County 5K and 10K Race — PennWest Clarion Memorial Stadium, Registration at 9 a.m.
- Kids Carnival — Clarion Mall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free games and entertainment.
- Touch-A-Truck — Clarion Mall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- “Cornhole” Tournament — Downtown Clarion, Registration at 5 p.m., Tournament at 6 p.m.
- Concert featuring “Uptown” Classic Hits Band — In front of the Courthouse, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
- Bountiful Harvest Pie & Bake Sale — Immaculate Conception School front parking lot, 8 a.m. until sold out.
- Autorama Cruise In — Main Street from Second to Eighth Avenue, noon to 4 p.m.
- Motorcycle Show — Downtown Clarion, noon to 5 p.m.
- Junior Olympics — PennWest Clarion Memorial Stadium, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For children ages 5-12. Check-in at 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
- PennWest Clarion University & Community Cultural Night — In front of courthouse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
- Foodstock — Clarion County Community Bank & Clarion Ford Chrysler Jeep, noon to 2 p.m.
- Kiddies Parade — Main Street from Seventh Avenue to Fifth Avenue, 6 p.m. Lineup begins at I.C. Church parking lot. Rain date is Sept. 28.
- Cultural Night featuring PennWest Clarion Performers in “Last Act is Over” followed by “Simple Gifts” — In front of courthouse, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
- Cultural Night featuring PennWest Clarion Performers in “Last Act is Over” followed by “The Tamburitzans” — In front of courthouse, 7 p.m.
- Karaoke Night — In front of courthouse, 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Latest Videos
Thursday, Sept. 29
- Cultural Night featuring PennWest Clarion Performers in “Last Act is Over” followed by Live Band Karaoke — In front of courthouse, 7 p.m.
- Clarion University Homecoming Pep Rally — In front of courthouse, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
- Immaculate Conception PTO Concession Stand — Immaculate Conception School Cafeteria, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out.
- Immaculate Conception PTO Arts & Crafts Show — Parish event center and lawn, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Concession stand open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or sold out.
- Classic Rock Concert featuring “Legends” — Downtown Clarion, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
- Farmers & Crafters Day — Main Street from Second Avenue to Eighth Avenue, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free Flu Shots for Veterans — American Legion Post 66, Main Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Clarion University Alumni Association Distinguished Awards — Gemmell Multi-Purpose Room at Clarion University, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Clarion County Courthouse lawn, 8 to 11 a.m.
- Eggs With Ernie — Hart Chapel parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Tournament of Leaves Parade — Downtown Clarion, noon to 2 p.m.
- Eagle End Zone Alumni Party — Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m.
- PennWest Clarion Homecoming Football Game — Memorial Stadium, 2 p.m.
- Wild World of Animals — In front of courthouse, 4 to 5 p.m.
- Oldies Concert featuring “American Pie” — In front of courthouse, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Antique Tractor Show — Main Street from Second Avenue to Fifth Avenue, noon to
- 5 p.m. Live music featuring the Route 8 Band.
All Week
- ALF Art Show — Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, Main Street Center. Opening reception on Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Show hours are 4 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Clarion Model Railroad Club Train Displays — Basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge, Main Street, rear entrance. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 25; Sept. 27-29 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Sept. 30 to Oct 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 2, noon to 4 p.m.
- Factory and Model Home Tours — Southern Avenue, Strattanville, Sept. 26 to Sept. 30. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Downtown Deal Days — Downtown Clarion, Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Live Music Weekends at Deer Creek Winery — Sept. 29, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Oct. 2, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Craft and Vendor Show — Clarion Mall, Sept. 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.