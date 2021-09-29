CLARION – The 68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival returns to Clarion Oct. 2-10, with the following schedule of events:
Saturday, Oct. 2
• United Way of Clarion County 5K and 10K Race — Clarion University Stadium, 9 a.m. Registration at 8 a.m.
• PA State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest — First United Methodist Church, 10 a.m. Registration at 9 a.m. Contest at 11 a.m.
• Kids Carnival — Clarion Mall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free games and entertainment.
• Touch-A-Truck — Clarion Mall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Free Flu Shots for Veterans — American Legion Post 66, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Concert featuring “Uptown” Classic Hits Band — Downtown Clarion, 7 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
• Bountiful Harvest Pie & Bake Sale — Immaculate Conception School front parking lot, 8 a.m. until sold out.
• Junior Olympics — Clarion University Memorial Stadium, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For children ages 5-12.
• Autorama Cruise In — Main Street, noon to 4 p.m.
• Motorcycle Show — Downtown Clarion, noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
• Cultural Night featuring Simple Gifts — In front of courthouse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Foodstock — Clarion Ford Chrysler Jeep, noon to 2 p.m.
• Kiddies Parade — Main Street from Seventh Avenue to Fifth Avenue, 6 p.m. Lineup begins at I.C. Church parking lot. Rain date is Oct. 6.
• Cultural Night featuring Barynya: Russian Dancers — In front of courthouse, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Cultural Night featuring the Rev. Robert Jones Sr. Songs and Stories Creating Connections — In front of courthouse, 7 p.m.
• Karaoke Night — In front of courthouse, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
• Clarion University Homecoming Pep Rally — In front of courthouse, 7 to 9 p.m.
• Cultural Night featuring Djangophonique — In front of courthouse, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
• Immaculate Conception PTO Arts & Crafts Show — Parish event center and lawn, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Concession stand open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or sold out.
• Farmers & Crafters Day — Main Street from Second Avenue to Eighth Avenue, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Classic Rock Concert featuring “Legends” — Downtown Clarion, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
• Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Clarion County Courthouse lawn, 8 to 11 a.m.
• Eggs With Ernie — Hart Chapel parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon.
• Tournament of Leaves Parade — Downtown Clarion, noon to 2 p.m.
• Eagle End Zone Alumni Party — Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m.
• Wild World of Animals — In front of courthouse, 4 p.m.
• Clarion University Homecoming Football Game — Memorial Stadium, 2 p.m.
• Oldies Concert featuring “American Pie” — In front of courthouse, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
• Antique Tractor Show — Main Street from Second Avenue to Fifth Avenue, noon to 5 p.m. Live music featuring the Route 8 Band.
All Week
• ALF Art Show — Oct. 2-9, Main Street Center. Opening reception on Oct. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Show hours are 4 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
• Clarion Farmers Market — Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to noon, Clarion Mall parking lot.
• Clarion Model Railroad Club Train Displays — Basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge, Main Street, rear entrance. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 3; 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 5-7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 8-9; noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 10.
• Craft and Vendor Show — Clarion Mall, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• McGinnis Amusements Carnival — Downtown Clarion, Oct. 2-10. Hours: Oct. 2, noon to 5 p.m. ($20 wristband) and 6 to 11 p.m. (tickets). Oct. 3, noon to 8 p.m. ($20 wristband). Oct. 4-5, 5 to 10 p.m. (tickets). Oct. 6, 5 to 10 p.m. ($20 wristband). Oct. 7, 5 to 10 p.m. (tickets). Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($20 wristband) and 6 to 10 p.m. (tickets). Oct. 9, noon to 5 p.m. ($20 wristband) and 6 to 10 p.m. (tickets). Oct. 10, noon to 6 p.m. ($20 wristband).