CLARION – This coming year will mark the 70th year of the Autumn Leaf Festival celebration. The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is currently accepting submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival Theme Contest.
Theme submissions are judged by their usability. The criteria are as follows: Appropriate for media, Catchy wording, Appealing and Marketable on merchandise and printed advertisements.
Anyone living, working or attending school in Clarion County can submit theme ideas. All submissions must be made no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
All entries become the sole property of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry. When entering a theme, the name, address and phone number of the creator should be included with the entry. You may mail or hand-deliver your submission to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry office at the following address: Autumn Leaf Festival, ATTN: 2023 Theme, 650 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Entries may also be emailed to info@clarionpa.com. For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at (814) 226-9161.