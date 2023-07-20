FOXBURG – The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will present an international competition winner, pianist Sean Chen, for a performance on Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
After winning the 2013 American Pianists Awards, winning the Bronze at the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, and being named a 2015 Annenberg Fellow, Chen is now a Millsap Artist in Residence at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory.
The concert is sponsored by donations from ARCA board members Dan and Karen Mortland.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for members and $5 for students. Tickets can be reserved by calling (724) 659-3153 and paying with cash or check at the door, or purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org.
Following the concert, guests can meet the artist and enjoy a wine and cheese reception opening from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Gallery at the Red Brick Gallery for the exhibit of ARCA Board member and RBG Cooperative member, photographer Dennis Keyes, and painter Jannick Wildberg.
Chen has performed with many prominent orchestras, including the Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Kansas City, San Diego, Knoxville, Hartford, Louisiana Philharmonic, Milwaukee, North Carolina, Pasadena, Phoenix, Santa Fe and New West Symphony orchestras, as well as the chamber orchestras of Philadelphia, Indianapolis and South Bay. He has collaborated with such esteemed conductors as Leonard Slatkin, Michael Stern, Gerard Schwarz, Nicholas McGegan, Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Marcelo Lehninger and James Judd.
Solo recitals have brought him to major venues worldwide, including Jordan Hall in Boston, Subculture in New York City, the American Art Museum at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the National Concert Hall in Taipei, Het Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and the Salle Cortot in Paris.
A multifaceted musician, Chen also transcribes, composes and improvises. He recently premiered his composition, Daydream No. 1 – Steps, commissioned as a gift for the retirement of American Pianists Association’s President/CEO.