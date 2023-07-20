BRADYS BEND – The St. Paddy’s Ladies will offer a free back-to-school giveaway of backpacks, school supplies and personal hygiene products on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend.
A variety of new backpacks and an assortment of school supplies will be available along with a selection of donated, new personal hygiene products. The event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There is no cost to participate.
St. Paddy’s Ladies is an all-volunteer organization that meets monthly to serve the needs of the community.