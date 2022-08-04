NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society’s monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 8 will revisit the memories of country schools in the area.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets in New Bethlehem.
The Free School Act of 1834 established a free school system in each community supported by local taxes supplemented by the state. With this act, all children of families, rich and poor, could now attend school.
Rural community schools began to spring up in Oakland (now Distant), Widnoon, Smithland, Seminole, Oak Ridge, Deanville, South Bethlehem, Fairmount City and many other villages and towns.
Porter Township alone had around 15 rural schools. Redbank Township (Armstrong County) also had 15 schools, while Mahoning Township had 13 and Madison Township (Armstrong County) had 12. These small schools were scattered evenly throughout each township and spaced so that students usually had to walk no more than four or five miles to get to school.
The schools were mostly named for the family who donated the property on which the school was built. In Porter Township, there was Blair School, Lowry School, Males School and the Mohney School, just to name a few. Schools built in smaller villages or towns were named the same name as the town, such as Tanyard, New Salem, Sugar Valley, Shannondale, Mayport and many others.
One-room school houses were the norm, and a single teacher taught grades one through eight. Teachers taught reading, writing, arithmetic, grammar, history and geography. A small wood burning stove in the classroom supplied little heat during the cold winter days. The older boys carried the wood for the stove, while the teacher fed the fire.
Drinking water was kept in a bucket in the room where all students shared the same dipper to get a drink. Chalkboards were placed on the walls for visual lessons, and outside toilet facilities were used, one for boys and one for girls.
The school year was about 132 days, compared to 180 days at present. The shorter year was to allow the children to help their families during planting and harvesting season.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society invites community members to share personal memories or stories handed down from parents and grandparents about their “school days” in the Redbank Valley at the Aug. 8 meeting. Any stories, memorabilia or photographs are welcome.
In addition to the time of sharing, the meeting will also feature a PowerPoint presentation with photos of many of the local one- and two-room school houses, along with photos of students and teachers.