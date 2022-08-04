Mayport School

THE IDENTITIES OF these students in the 1942-43 class at the Mayport School, as well as information and photos from other area country schools, will be presented by the Redbank Valley Historical Society on Aug. 8 at the History Center in New Bethlehem.

NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society’s monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 8 will revisit the memories of country schools in the area.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets in New Bethlehem.

