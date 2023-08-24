BROOKVILLE — Two historic landmarks in Brookville were selected as the site of legacy gifts to the community by the Brookville Area High School Class of 1972. Plaques honoring the old Northside High School on Church Street and Buff’s Ice Cream (formerly Dan Smith’s) on Mabon Street were dedicated Saturday afternoon by members of the class.
The plaques, which include rare pictures and a brief history of the buildings, were donated by the class following its 50-year-reunion, when plans for the legacy gift were announced.
The Old High School
“Many of us remember the old school buildings on this site,” historian David Taylor said. “In 1878 a building was built” here “and it was called The Public School. The newspaper editorialized at the time when they picked this site for the school, why in the world would it be built so far out of town!”
Twenty years later a second school building was bullt “and dedicated to Paul Darling,” a generous benefactor of the community. Taylor said “the old school was torn down in the early 1960s when the new high school was built and it left the Paul Darling Building here. A group organized to try to save it, and in 1975 somebody torched it.”
Class members who attended school in the buildings recalled features of the school, teachers and memorable moments. Memories were also shared about students who rode the Hoodlebug to the train station on the south side of town, then walked to the school. Others recalled being patrol boys and fire drills. Class president Ann McKinley Hulse said, “Significant things happened when we were students here,” recalling the day President John Kennedy was assassinated. “The memories here are vivid for me, and I hope they are for you,” she said.
Dan Smith’s Ice Cream
“Dan Smith started making ice cream and candy, primarily candy, out in The Pines, towards Sigel,” Taylor said. “Later he moved into his mother’s house on the corner of Barnett and Madison. His father had a furniture store on Main Street, where Whitling Eye Care is now. Dan started making candy in the ‘40s, and in the early 1950s he bought a piece of ground which was an ornamental garden. They built this building in 1951 and have been producing candy and ice cream ever since.”
Taylor said the location of the ice cream store “was a fabulous spot because it was right beside the fairgrounds and any of us who were ever involved with Little League, this was our stop and we hung out on the wall.”
Members of the class also remembered the wall, nickel root beer floats, milk shakes for home runs, pig’s dinners and more. Several also shared memories of Dan Smith.
“We have great memories of this place,” Hulse said. “Think of the generations that are going to walk by this marker and they will say this class did a neat thing. It is a hugely significant thing we have done, to be a legacy to this town. I am honored to be here this day.”
The sites to be honored were chosen by members of the class. The school received the most votes in the Facebook poll, with Dan Smith (Buff’s), number two. Receiving honorable mention in the voting were Hall House, the old Rebecca M. Arthurs Library; and the fairgrounds in the Memorial Park area.
“We are hoping other classes will pick up the mantle and will proceed with this,” Hulse said. “We are doing this, not just for us, but for the people who will come after us. Hopefully, when people walk by this, they will say, ‘That class did a good thing.’”
Special recognition was given to class member Dave Richards, Dave Taylor, the borough for placing the signs and staff at the Jefferson County History Center. After all expenses were paid, a donation was made to the JCHC for its help with the project.
“I want to say how much I have enjoyed working with this whole gang,” Taylor said. “It has been a great project. If every class takes on this same initiative, the borough will be happy and anyone interested in Brookville history is going to be real happy. It’s a fabulous project.”
Following the dedication ceremonies, members of the class gathered at Walter Dick Park for a picnic.