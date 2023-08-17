BROOKVILLE — A legacy to the community, given the the Brookville Area High School Class of 1972, will be dedicated this Saturday afternoon.
The legacy is two historic plaques, recognizing two landmarks in the community.
Dave Richards, a member of the class, said, “At the first planning committee meeting for our 50th class reunion, the committee decided that it would be a good idea to make a legacy gift on behalf of our class. After considerable discussion we decided that a historical plaque like those on Main Street would be a suitable gift. We ran a Facebook poll with four options. The old high school received the most votes with Dan Smith’s finishing second.”
Donations were given by class members at the reunion, “with many other contributions following over the next several months,” and “we raised enough to fund two plaques. By picking up the signs from the vendor, we were able to save enough money to make a donation to the Jefferson County History Center for their help with the research and layout,’ he said.
The old high school plaque will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Northside Park (Church Street), and the dedication for Dan Smith’s plaque will follow immediately, at Buff’s Ice Cream on Mabon Street.
Dedicating the plaque will be Ann McKinley Hulse, class president. Local historian Dave Taylor will give some historical facts about the buildings, as well as the process of designing the plaques.
Following the dedication ceremonies, the Class of ‘72 will enjoy a picnic at WalterDick Park. “We hope to make the picnic an annual event in years we do not have a five-year reunion,” Richards said. “As someone said, we’re getting too old to wait five years between class get-togethers.”