ALCOLA – Clarion County Fair has awarded ribbons to the winners of the baking contests.
Premiums for the homemade chocolate cake contest are $25 for first place, $20 for second place and $15 for third place.
Chocolate Cake: 1 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem; 2 — Zenobia Yeany of Marienville; 3 — Arthur Goodman Jr. of Sligo.
Premiums for the angel food cake contest are $25 for first place, $20 for second place and $10 for third place.
Angel Food Cake: 1 — Arthur Goodman Jr. of Sligo; 2 — Zenobia Yeany of Marienville; Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Premiums for the apple pie baking contest are $25 for first place, $20 for second place, $15 for third place, $10 for fourth place and $5 for fifth place.
Apple Pie: 1 — Zenobia Yeany of Marienville; 2 — Bryan Hoover of Punxsutawney; 3 — Arthur Goodman Jr. of Sligo.
Premiums for other baked goods are as follows: $5 for first place, $4 for second place, $3 for third place, $2 for fourth place and $1 for fifth place.
Muffins: 1 — Kim Watson of Knox.
Nut Bread or Fruit Bread: 1 — Amanda Myers of Rimersburg; 2 — Martina Hornberger of New Bethlehm; 3 — Kim Watson of Knox; 4 — Samantha Goodman of Sligo.
White Bread: 1 — Kim Watson of Knox.
White Rolls: 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Parkerhouse Rolls: 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Pies, Cookies and Candy
Creme: 1 — Kim Watson of Knox.
Chocolate Covered: 1 — Olivai Maleski of Clymer.
Brownies: 1 — Kim Watson of Knox.
Dropped Cookies: 1 — Kim Watson of Knox; 2 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem; 3 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Filled: 1 — Kim Watson of Knox.
Hand-Molded Cookies: 1 — Kim Watson of Knox.
Salted Nuts: 1 — Bryan Hoover of Punxsutawney.
Bar Cookies/Brownies: 1 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox ; 3 — Derick Pinge.
Fruit, No Custard: 1 — Kim Watson of Knox.