TEMPLETON – The Armstrong County Conservation District’s 2022 fall bus tour made a stop at the Barnett farm along Traister Road near Kellersburg on Friday.
Led by Brooke Emmonds and Jessica Schwab of the county conservation office, approximately 20 attendees got a close look at what happens when good pasture management practices transform a formerly worn-out farm.
Jason Barnett, owner of the acreage said, “I was skeptical about the process at first, but when a Penn State agronomist walked the fields with me and said that my pastures had zero-percent desirable plants, I decided that I did not have anything to lose.”
When Barnett and his family purchased the farm a few years ago, the fields were full of everything that a beef cow would not eat — weeds such as milkweed and purslane. On Friday, a herd of 14 cattle was dining on grass best described as lush.
“The key turned out to be dividing the acreage into eight separate paddocks,” Barnett said. “The cows are moved every six to eight days from one section of field to another. This keeps the pasture plants from being overgrazed.”
In addition to practicing grazing rotation, Barnett installed a watering station in each paddock. The livestock have access to all the water they need without walking downhill to drink from a stream. The watercourse has been fenced off anyway, keeping manure out of the water and protecting the streambank from erosion.
Barnett said that his entire farm looks much different from the way it looked when he and is family first moved in.
“That barn over there,” he said, “did not really have a foundation at all. It sat on wooden cribbing which we soon replaced with cinderblocks.”
Another innovation was the building of a heavy-roofed manure shed which also provided shelter for a small flock of sheep on Friday.
“Over the winter months, manure is gathered and piled in a bin in the far corner,” he said. “In the spring, we spread that over the pastures and use it as an almost-free fertilizer.”
But why does Barnett only run 14 head of cattle on the farm?
“I ran the numbers and found that that is the right number to run on my fields and still turn a profit,” he said. “I am an accountant in Kittanning when I am not farming. I think that having a foundation in business practices makes me a better farmer.”
But Barnett is not a one-man band. During the farm visit, his three children had the day off from school and were opening a gate for the sheep. His wife was working elsewhere at her own outside job.
The conservation district’s bus tour also made stops at its new home at the former Armsdale facility outside Kittanning, the site of the future campus of the Butler County Community College near Ford City, a watershed project at Buttermilk Falls and an environmentally friendly gravel road near Keystone Lake.
Barnett and his family will receive the Conservation Farm of the Year Award at the district’s annual awards ceremony in Ford City tonight (Oct. 6).