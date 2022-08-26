BC3 @ Brockway_RN_021220

A student in BC3 @ Brockway’s Nursing, R.N., career program is shown with a simulated patient at BC3 @ Brockway in a February 2020 file photo. A nursing information session will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at BC3 @ Brockway, 1200 Wood St., Suite D, Brockway.

(Brockway) – Butler County Community College's BC3 at Brockway campus will hold its first information session for prospective Nursing, R.N., students following the announcement of a partnership with a regional health care provider that will sponsor tuition for select students.

The nursing information session will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at BC3 @ Brockway, 1200 Wood St., Suite D, Brockway.

