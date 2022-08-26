(Brockway) – Butler County Community College's BC3 at Brockway campus will hold its first information session for prospective Nursing, R.N., students following the announcement of a partnership with a regional health care provider that will sponsor tuition for select students.
The nursing information session will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at BC3 @ Brockway, 1200 Wood St., Suite D, Brockway.
Prospective students can RSVP to attend the nursing information session at bc3.edu/brockway, and apply free Sept. 1 for an August 2023 start in the selective-admissions program.
Officials with Penn Highlands Healthcare and Butler County Community College signed an agreement July 28 in which Penn Highlands Healthcare will fund tuition for up to 30 qualified students it refers each year to BC3 @ Brockway’s career program in Nursing, R.N., through a partnership intended to address a regional shortage in nursing.
In exchange, qualified students referred by Penn Highlands Healthcare to BC3 @ Brockway’s Nursing, R.N., program will sign an employment agreement with the health care provider that has hospitals and other facilities in 39 Pennsylvania counties.
Prospective students Sept. 1 can meet with BC3 admissions and Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health administrators. A representative from Penn Highlands Healthcare is also scheduled to attend BC3 @ Brockway’s nursing information session.
BC3 @ Brockway’s service area includes Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
Registered nurse is a high-priority occupation in the North Central and Northwest Workforce Development Areas, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s Center for Workforce Information & Analysis. The North Central Workforce Development Area includes Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties and the Northwest Workforce Development Area, Clarion County.
A 9 percent increase in jobs is expected through 2030, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BC3 @ Brockway’s 70-credit associate in applied science degree program in Nursing, R.N., debuted in 2018. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31 for an August 2023 start.
Penn Highlands Healthcare formed in 2011 and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone.
Penn Highlands Healthcare also includes home care agencies, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities.