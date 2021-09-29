FORD CITY – They lifted a shovelful of soil near the deserted grounds of a razed century-old high school Friday to celebrate the rebirth of the Ford City property that with new life will again educate students and generate downtown commerce as Butler County Community College’s relocated BC3 @ Armstrong site.
Current and former elected officials who helped to secure funding for the construction of the $4.2 million facility joined one of the project’s donors and BC3’s president in the ceremonial groundbreaking near 1100 Fourth Avenue, the two-acre property that for a century was home to Ford City High School.
By spring 2023, BC3 @ Armstrong will move from Manor Township to a 12,500-square-foot facility in Ford City. The building may incorporate the keystone of the former junior-senior high school into the architecture of its high-tech, state-of-the-art design.
“Your community will reap benefits for many years to come,” Dr. Nick Neupauer, president of BC3, told a crowd gathered on the nearly one-acre site across from the future BC3 @ Armstrong, an area that faculty, staff, students and visitors can use for parking.
Neupauer presented a BC3 commendation to former state Rep. Jeff Pyle, a graduate of the former high school and a resident of Ford City.
As a representative of the state’s 60th legislative district, Pyle was instrumental in helping to secure a $1.75 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant toward construction of the facility.
“This day is about you,” Neupauer told Pyle, “more than anyone else.”
Neupauer also recognized, among others, state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana), who worked with Pyle on the grant; Armstrong County commissioners, who pledged $250,000; and donors Snyder Associated Companies, Kittanning, which gifted $100,000; BelleFlex Technologies and PulFlex Technologies, Ford City, which pledged $70,000; and NexTier Bank, which has locations in Armstrong and Butler counties and contributed $50,000.
Ford City Junior-Senior High School opened in 1909, closed in 2015 and was demolished in late 2018. It was where Pittman said he first met Pyle, a teacher and mayor of the borough.
“I don’t think either of us could ever have imagined that we would be here today celebrating such a significant moment in the history of this community,” said Pittman. “We’re here today to bring a piece of property back to life. … A piece of property that will bring wallets into the community, but more importantly, a piece of property that’s going to open opportunities for future generations for years to come.”
The college will be the sole tenant of the facility that will be owned by the Nonprofit Development Corp. of Butler, the subgrantee of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant awarded to BC3.
The single-story facility in Ford City will house classrooms, a multipurpose room, a natural science laboratory, student meeting space, and staff and faculty offices.
Matthew Reitler earned an associate degree in business administration from BC3 @ Armstrong in 2019 and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania in May.
A financial planner with Northwestern Mutual of Pittsburgh, Reitler in May purchased his first home on the same block as what will be BC3 @ Armstrong in Ford City.
“BC3 was one of the biggest reasons why I bought in Ford City,” Reitler said. “It vouches for the hope that I have for what this is going to do for the area. I think it is going to do big things. I wouldn’t have bought a home if I didn’t think the price was going to go up. I’m a finance guy.”
Lori Cippel is a lifelong Ford City resident and 1986 graduate of Ford City High School. She owns Wolfe Agency about four blocks from what will be BC3 @ Armstrong, and has served as president of the 35-member Ford City Area Business and Professional Association since 2019.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our area,” Cippel said. “It gives the businesses a lot to look forward to and I think our area will grow with this. We really look forward to the opportunity to have something significant happening in our area.
“The foot traffic is one of the big things. There is going to be a lot more people coming through town. It gives us all the possibility of having more customers.”
BC3 created its additional locations to serve under-represented counties in Pennsylvania with higher education. BC3 @ Armstrong opened in 2015 and saves students an otherwise 30-mile, 40-minute drive to BC3’s main campus in Butler Township, Butler County.
The debut of BC3 @ Armstrong followed the college’s expansion to Cranberry Township, Butler County, in 1987; New Castle, Lawrence County, in 1989; Hermitage, Mercer County, in 1995; and Brockway, Jefferson County, in 2013. BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing in New Castle expanded to a new site in 2008 and BC3 @ LindenPointe in Hermitage expanded at its current site in 2011.
BC3 @ Armstrong in Manor Township occupies approximately 2,000 square feet of dedicated space and shares other areas within the Lenape Technical School’s NexTier Adult Learning Center.
Enrollment in the past six years has increased to as high as 426 percent since 2015.
“This is going to be very beneficial,” said Joseph Ruble, who is studying history at BC3 @ Armstrong and at BC3’s main campus. “Right now, we have a small space. It will be nice to not feel as if we are stepping on each other’s toes.
“The nice thing I noticed at main campus is that there are a lot of areas where you can sit and communicate with other students who maybe you don’t know or would like to get to know. With a bigger building, we will have more classes and more opportunities for future students.”
State Rep. Bryan Cutler, speaker of the state House, said at the groundbreaking that he shared office space with Pyle in Harrisburg for six years.
“Jeff was one of the first people who I met, and it was very clear to see the passion for his community,” Cutler said. “… Everybody loves their community. They want an opportunity to learn in their community. They want an opportunity to help improve their community. That’s what this will do.”
Before Pyle received a blue-handled shovel adorned with a white bow — as did Reitler, Pittman, NexTier Bank CEO and President Clem Rosenberger, Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian, Cutler, Ruble and Neupauer — he told the crowd to focus its attention across the street.
To 1100 Fourth Avenue, where he once taught American government and history.
“Take a look over there,” he said. “You can’t see it right now, but that’s opportunity. That’s a chance for our young people to better themselves. I went to that school, the same as my mother, my grandfather, and a whole bunch of other people sitting here.
“Over time, things must change. BC3 offers that opportunity. Ford City’s had some rough times. I think this is the beginning of the climb back.”