BC3 @ Brockway instructor Dr. Shawn Millinder, third from left, is shown Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in an anatomy and physiology II class with BC3 @ Brockway students, from left, Morrigan Decker, of Brockport; Katie Dase, of Kane; and Katheren Simpson, of Brookville. BC3 @ Brockway will hold an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 4.