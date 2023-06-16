Joseph V. Geiser, of Crawford County, stayed three nights a week since August in the decommissioned ambulance he was invited to park on the property of a Butler County Community College employee as he pursued an associate degree in BC3’s Nursing, R.N., program. The 33-year-old drove his 2002 Ford E450 ambulance on weekends to Meadville, where he worked nights as an emergency room technician. He is shown Thursday, May 11, 2023, on BC3’s main campus in Butler Township before being recognized as one of a record 74 graduates in the college’s Class of 2023 in registered nursing.