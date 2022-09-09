BC3 @ Brockway
Students are shown at BC3 @ Brockway, Butler County Community College’s additional location in Brockway, in this file photo. BC3 has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for an eighth time since 2015.

BUTLER - Butler County Community College’s eighth ranking since 2015 as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania affirms its commitment to students, said those studying to become social workers, high school teachers and registered nurses this fall at the college’s locations in five western Pennsylvania counties.

Niche.com in August and BestColleges.com in February ranked BC3 as No. 1 in their Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania reports. Niche’s ranking was for 2023 and BestColleges.com’s for 2022.

