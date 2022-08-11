BUTLER – Butler County Community College’s three new programs this fall are within its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics division and include two intended to lead to a doctor of pharmacy degree from Duquesne University.

Expanded Duquesne University-track programs in biological science and in chemistry will join existing BC3 transfer programs in biological science and in chemistry and bring BC3’s associate degree selections in STEM in the 2022-2023 academic year to 15.

