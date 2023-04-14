Sophia Klukan, 18, of Ford City, is shown during a community grand opening of Butler County Community College’s new 15,000-square-foot BC3 @ Armstrong facility in Ford City on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Klukan is a psychology student who expects to graduate debt-free from BC3 @ Armstrong in May 2024. BC3 @ Armstrong will hold an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 18.