ALCOLA – Awards were conferred on beef cattle at the Clarion County Fair. Premiums were $22 for first, $18 for second, $16 for third, $14 for fourth and $12 for fifth.
Senior Heifer Calf, Jersey: 1 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
Junior Yearling Heifer: 1 — Brody Brocious of New Bethlehem; 2 — Skylar Harris of Sligo; 3 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn.
Light Weight Market Steer: 1 - Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 2 - Ava Swartfager of Knox; 3 - Libby Rapp of Mayport; 4 - Kendra Smith of Sligo; 5 - Brayden Collazzo of Rimersburg.
Medium Weight Market Steer: 1 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer (Reserve); 2 — Caine Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 4 — Kate Grafton of Mayport; 5 — Marissa Smith of Sligo; 6 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
Heavy Weight Market Steer: 1 — Karson Rankin of Rimersburg (Champion); 2 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem; 3 — Bailey Snyder of Mayport; 4 — Karley Rankin of Rimersburg; 5 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn.
Middle Weight Steer: 1 — Landree Wilson of Templeton; 2 — Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem; 3 — David Maleski of Clymer; 4 — Jeb Rapp of Mayport.