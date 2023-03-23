RAYBURN TWP. – Robert “Bob” J. Bellas, 45, of Kittanning, has announced his candidacy for Armstrong County Commissioner.
He will seek a Democratic nomination in the May 16 Primary Election.
Growing up in Armstrong County, Bellas graduated from Kittanning High School in 1996. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Point Park University and an associate degree in Funeral Management from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
Bellas is a licensed funeral director, employed for the last 18 years at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home. He has also been employed for the last 13 years by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, the last 10 as the chief deputy coroner.
The candidate resides in Rayburn Township with his wife of 23 years, Jennifer (Hartman) Bellas, and three children, Preston (16), Payton (13) and Porter (9). He is active with his children’s activities, and has helped coach his kids’ football, softball and baseball teams.
If elected, Bellas said he “looks forward to working hard for each taxpayer and to continuously market the county for new business opportunities.” He added that he believes that new business and new residents are critical to making Armstrong County successful.
“Strengthening the county starts from within,” Bellas said, noting he will assess the county workforce to ensure the departments are adequately staffed.
While acquiring petition signatures and talking to the public, Bellas said that the county’s work environment “seemed to be the number one complaint.” He said that if elected, he will “work for fair pay and compensation for county employees while fixing the under-staffing and outsourcing issues, including at the Armstrong County Jail.”
“Bringing together all the county departments with the intent of strengthening morale and making Armstrong County an admirable place to work is a priority,” Bellas said, noting that as a current county employee, he has seen firsthand how the current lines of communication have been closed.
“Being open to new ideas and being optimistic to what the county’s future could be are paramount,” he said, adding that “addressing the staffing and morale issues at the county will assure that public services are delivered to residents efficiently and effectively.”
Bellas said that service to others is family tradition, which includes volunteering as a firefighter for the Rayburn Township Volunteer Fire Department. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, who is the current chief at Rayburn. Starting as a junior firefighter at age 16, Bellas now serves as the department’s treasurer. And the tradition continues with his older son, Preston, who is now a junior firefighter.
As county commissioner, Bellas said he would use his experience in the fire service to research opportunities on how the county can assist the volunteer fire departments with increasing membership and funding. He noted that volunteer fire departments save the municipalities in the county hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, and he believes the county should support those efforts any way possible.
Other areas that the candidate said were important to him include the county’s recreational offerings which “encourage activities for families to get outside and engage with each other.” He said he would also maintain a close relationship between county officials and law enforcement to keep drug prevention programs active. As the chief deputy coroner, Bellas said he is “all too familiar with the devastation of the drug epidemic.”