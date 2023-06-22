BRADYS BEND – The community will come together this weekend for a benefit dinner to support an East Brady family who lost their home to a structure fire last month.
Dan and Amanda Weidenhof and their children lost everything when a fire ripped through their Purdum Street home on May 17.
“The fire started in the evening, just before dark, on the front porch,” said Devon Weidenhof, Dan’s brother, last week.
According to Devon, the fire was first observed by Dan and Amanda’s 9-year-old daughter, Madeline, who noticed flames from the porch flickering in the television screen in the living room. After calling her dad, who was working out of state, and explaining the situation, Madeline ran outside through the front door, past the fire.
“She started screaming at the top of her voice,” Devon said, noting that Madeline’s screams immediately caught the attention of her mother and grandmother who were still inside, along with her 3-year-old brother, Noah, who was asleep upstairs.
After seeing the flames coming through the front door, Amanda grabbed her son, and she and her mother escaped through the back door of the structure.
“Within five to 10 minutes, the entire face of the front of the house was engulfed in flames,” Devon said.
Although the cause of the fire was undetermined, Devon said the family believes the blaze could have originated from a lithium battery in one of the kids’ toys that was on the porch.
“It was a total loss,” he said of Dan and Amanda’s house and most of their possessions inside.
When the East Brady Riverfest committee heard of Dan and Amanda’s situation, Devon said its members wanted to do something to help the family.
“If anyone has ever been a part of Riverfest or contributed to the community and they have a mishap, East Brady Riverfest tries to step in and help any way they can,” said Devon, who currently serves as vice president of the committee, noting that Dan helped with Riverfest in years past and has volunteered with several other organizations within the community.
The committee voted to make a monetary donation to the family to help with their immediate needs, but felt that more could still be done.
“They immediately voted to do a benefit dinner,” Devon said.
A barbecue chicken dinner to benefit Dan, Amanda, Madeline and Noah Weidenhof will be held on Sunday, June 25 at the American Legion Post 488 in Bradys Bend (Armstrong County).
The dinner, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., includes a half a chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and a roll for $12. Kids meals will also be offered for $5 and will include a hot dog, macaroni and cheese, a cookie and drink. All meals will be available for dine-in or take-out.
In addition to the meal, the benefit will also feature a bake sale, Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle and other small games of chance.
“All proceeds will go to Dan and Amanda,” the event flyer states.
Devon said that event organizers are still accepting baked goods for the sale, as well as baskets for the Chinese auction.
“We will be accepting items up until the benefit begins,” Devon said, noting that anyone wishing to donate an item for the bake sale or Chinese auction should contact him at (724) 355-8555.
He pointed out that the community has already shown great support for the benefit, and the event would not be possible without donations from area businesses, organizations and individuals.
“Everything is coming together,” Devon said.
In fact, Devon said the community has already shown immense support for his brother and his family over the past month, offering them clothes, household accessories and more to help get them back on their feet.
“If they lived anywhere else, there’s no way they would have received the amount of support that they’ve had,” Devon said of Dan’s family. “It was more than appreciated and very touching to see an entire community come together like that.”
Devon continued that he hopes to see that support carry over to the benefit on Sunday.
“We hope it will help take some of the stress off their shoulders,” Devon said, adding that Dan has returned to work out of state, and the family is currently living in a camper until they can find a new permanent home. “Our goal is to try to make things a little easier for their family.”