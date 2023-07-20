RIMERSBURG – A benefit will be held for Jerry “Cutter” Custer and his family on July 29, at 3 p.m. at the Rimersburg fairgrounds.
This benefit is to raise money to help with travel, bills and unpaid medical expenses while he is in the hospital recovering from seven surgeries in the past month.
There will be a cookout meal that includes: burgers, hotdogs, macaroni salad, potato salad, taco salad, drinks, desserts and much more.
A dance will be a part of the event and cost $5 per person.
Musical entertainment will be provided by “Cutting Edge.”
There will also be a Chinese auction, side raffles and 50/50 raffles.
All in the community are invited to support this family.
For more information, call Misty at (814) 319-5527, Hollie at (814) 227-3013 or Kelly at (814) 227-5129.