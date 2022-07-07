CLARION – “Fran Shope’s legacy has many different layers,” said Tracy Myers, director of Oncology Services and Butler Health System (BHS) Cancer Care Clarion. “Her commitment to a financial gift to Clarion Hospital is what brings us together this evening.”
With these words, Myers addressed the crowd gathered on June 22 to celebrate the naming of the Fran M. Shope Women’s Diagnostic Center inside the BHS Health and Wellness Center in Monroe Township.
“Her passion for excellence and all that she did should inspire every one of us,” Myers continued. “I think it is a rare person who works to support their hospital, their university, their church, their community, and their family and friends.”
Indeed, Shope’s legacy as a member of the Clarion Hospital Board of Directors and Clarion Hospital Foundation is on display at the new three-story BHS Health and Wellness Center, and speaker after speaker praised her commitment as they highlighted the services the center provides.
Dr. Anie Perard, head of BHS Women’s Care Associates, said that the building is a culmination of a lot of conversations and a lot of planning.
“Being able to put all of these services under one umbrella in the one building to serve the community, particularly the women in the Clarion community, is near and dear to my heart,” she said.
Describing the ongoing need for women’s health to be addressed specifically, Perard pointed out that while 80 percent of family health care decisions are made by women, 70 to 78 percent of women don’t make it to the doctor themselves to have their health issues looked into and taken care of.
“Women’s needs are different at different times in their lives,” she said. “Our needs for healthcare and health and wellness encompass your social health, your sexual health, your mental health and physical health.”
Highlighting the state-of-the-art technology available to women in the Clarion area through the center, Perard offered an urgent plea to the women in attendance.
“Putting your health first is not selfish, it’s necessary,” she said. “So, let’s put ourselves first.”
Dr. Richard Begg, medical director of cardiovascular services at BHS, also detailed the cardiac services available through the women’s health center.
“In the last several days, Butler Health Systems Cardiovascular Program has been awarded the platinum award by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association,” he said. Begg noted further that out of the approximately 100 participating facilities across the state, BHS was one of seven that achieved the platinum award.
“It’s something we should all as a team be very, very proud of,” he continued. “This building is magnificent, [and] I’m very excited to be a part of what we’ve got going here and the community behind it.”
Myers talked about the addition of the Cancer Center’s nurse navigator who is tasked with helping patients go from the time of a potential diagnosis throughout their journey.
“Breast Health Nurse Navigator Michelle Donaldson’s responsibilities include case management from recommendation to diagnosis, and referral for cancer care of breast cancer patients in the Breast Health Center setting,” she said. “Other responsibilities include community outreach and public breast cancer education.”
Myers said that what is so special about Donaldson’s role is that she can educate and offer emotional support to patients in person or via phone.
“We are shortening our times, from the time that they’re told that they need a biopsy to the time that they get the biopsy and that was probably one of our number one goals,” she said. “It’s also helping to keep women within our health system.”
The ceremony ended with Bridget Thornton, coordinator of the Clarion Hospital Foundation, who thanked attendees on behalf of the Clarion Hospital Foundation and the Butler Health System Clarion Hospital.
“I’d like to thank you all for coming tonight and participating in this wonderful event to honor Fran Shope,” she said as she announced the start of the Lives of Legacy program.
“I think we can all agree that [Shope] had a huge impact on our community in many different ways,” Thornton continued. “She served on our hospital board for many years and has contributed significantly to our hospital while she was here.”