EAST BRADY – A new public maintenance station for bicycles is riding into East Brady.
East Brady resident Toni Henry told borough council members Tuesday evening that the East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) would like to use grant funding from Duquesne Light to install a public bicycle fix-it station in the borough near the trailhead of the Armstrong Trail.
“We’ve been talking about this for a couple of years, but didn’t have the funding,” Henry told the council at its May 2 meeting of plans to install a bicycle fix-it station, which provides necessary tools to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance, such as changing a flat tire or adjusting brakes. “There are no bike shops between [East Brady] and Kittanning, so having a fix-it station here would be a big plus.”
Although EBADC is prepared to purchase and install the fix-it station, Henry pointed out that the property where it is to be placed is owned by the borough.
“We would like your permission to place it at that location,” she said, noting that EBADC would like to install the station in a secure cement pad at the parking lot near the sewer plant. “We don’t want to put it on the asphalt because it will eliminate a parking spot; plus it will be vulnerable to being hit.”
While she didn’t have an issue with the placement of the station, council president Barb Mortimer voiced concerns about who would maintain the station, as well as who would be responsible if it were vandalized or damaged.
“It’s a gift to the trail from EBADC, and we’re allowing it on borough property, but I don’t think we [the borough] should be responsible for replacing it if anything should happen,” she said.
Given the very public location of the station, Henry said she didn’t expect vandalism to be an issue. She also said that the fix-it station was billed as “little-to-no-maintenance.”
“The tools are attached with heavy-duty cables, and it will be very much secured to the cement pad,” she said. “I don’t expect vandalism, but we have to be aware that it could happen.”
Henry added that EBACD could pay for any necessary repairs to the station, just as the organization did when the town’s mural was vandalized several years ago.
“Could we have some sort of agreement [with the borough] that we’d be responsible for repairs and maintenance?” she questioned.
Borough officials told Henry to move forward with ordering the fix-it station and asked for a draft maintenance agreement for consideration at the council’s next meeting.
Henry also said that EBADC will likely have extra money from the grant and proposed using the funds to install charcoal grills at Riverfront Park.
“The park was designed to have more amenities, and we have additional funds,” she said, adding that the EBADC is also open to other suggestions for utilizing the money. “We’d like to do something on borough property.”
Circling back to the topic later in the meeting, council members again raised concerns about who would maintain the grills, and if the grills would really be used by park visitors.
“I don’t want them to spend their money and it be something that isn’t used,” Mortimer said.
Council members said they would look into the grills but also check into some less expensive options for the money.
Other Business
• EBADC representative Bill Rode said that the organization is planning a mystery fundraising event sometime in August.
• Approval was given to purchase five bollards, at a cost of around $180 each, to be placed in the area of Well 3.
• The council approved a resolution adopting the Clarion County Hazardous Mitigation Plan.
• After hearing a presentation on GIS mapping at their last meeting, council members received a similar proposal from Senate Engineering, the borough’s engineering firm.
“Basically, our proposal is to do the same thing that was presented last time, but we would recommend a little bit of a different approach,” borough engineer Rick Barnett said, noting that Senate would complete the work at a cheaper hourly rate than the other company.
Council members said they would review Senate’s proposal. No action was taken.
• Barnett also said that East Brady water customers will be receiving a questionnaire seeking information on potential lead lines running in and out of their homes. The questionnaire is the borough’s first step in complying with an impending state mandate to identify and report lead service lines in water systems.