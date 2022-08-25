BROOKVILLE – The 4th Annual Family Bicycle Poker Run, sponsored by the Jefferson County History Center (JCHC), is a leisurely “Rails to Trails” seven-mile ride from Brookville to Summerville along Red Bank Creek on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is a popular fun ride for all ages and abilities and it’s been growing in numbers every year. This year the event will raffle off an e-Bike acquired from Donut Bandit Bikes & Boards. Tickets are $5 or five for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the History Center at 172-176 Main Street in Brookville, or online at jchconline.org/events.
The drawing will be at the picnic in Summerville at the end of the ride. Doug Hess of Donut Bandit Bikes will be on hand to demonstrate how this e-Bike operates.
Registration for the ride is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookville Depot Street Spur Trailhead (South White Street, Route 36 south, across from Giant Eagle). The fee for adults (age 18 and over) is $15 and includes a picnic. The picnic is $5 for children ages 6-17. Pre-registration is recommended at jchconline.org to fast-track the registration line. Others can also register on the day of the event at the trailhead.
Beginning with registration, adult bicyclists draw a card at five locations on the trail and pick their final card at end of the ride in Summerville. The best hand and worst hand win prizes in the adult category. Kids participate in other trailside games where they can also win prizes for best and worst “hands.” Prizes will be presented at the picnic.
JCHC provides free bottled water along the trail, and a free picnic at the end of the ride. Tents, tables and lots of food will be provided along with a free shuttle service to return riders to Brookville.