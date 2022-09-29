BROOKVILLE – Nearly 90 cyclists took part in the 4th Annual Bicycle Poker Run on the Redbank Valley Trail, which was held Sunday, Sept. 18, from Brookville to Summerville.
Sponsored by the Jefferson County History Center, the event attracted a total of 65 adult bicyclists and 24 children.
Hansel Lucas of Performance Kayak of Knoxdale was the winner of the e-bike, which was supplied by Doug Hess, owner of Donut Bandit Bikes & Boards, formerly located in downtown Brookville.
The event included a picnic and prizes, with prizes awarded in four age categories for kids (Tots, Elementary, Middle School and High School) as well as two prizes for best and worst hands in the adult poker run.
Linda Schiel of Punxsutawney won Best Poker Hand, and Toni Henry of East Brady won Worst Poker Hand. Prizes included Walmart gift cards, bike tune-up gift cards, zoo tickets and pizza gift cards.
Jacob Solada, age 3, managed to score 31 points and win the Tots Division.
In the Elementary School division, Haylee Fiscus of Brookville was the winner with the highest number of points for five kids’ games played. Cora Stroup from New Bethlehem won for lowest number of points. Prizes included bike horns, brand name water bottles, hotdog coupons and stickers.
Megan White of Brookville won highest number of points in the Middle School division, while Christopher Pasekoff of New Bethlehem won with lowest number of points. Prizes included pizza and burger gift cards, paracord bracelets and shark tooth necklaces.
In the High School division, Richard Elliott of Brockport won with highest number of points and Clara Coulson of Clarion won with lowest number of points. Prizes included pizza gift cards and JCHC Scripture Rocks Park water bottles.
All winners also received a one-year free memberships to JCHC.