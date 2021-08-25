BROOKVILLE – The 3rd Annual Family Bicycle Poker Run, sponsored by the Jefferson County History Center, a leisurely “Rails to Trails” 7-mile ride from Brookville to Summerville along Red Bank Creek, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookville Depot Street Spur Trailhead (Route 36 South, across from Giant Eagle). The fee for adults (age 18 and over) is $15 and includes a picnic ($5 picnic for ages 6-17). Preregistration is strongly recommended at jchconline.org to fast-track the registration line. Participants can also register the day of the event at the trailhead.
Beginning with registration, adult bicyclists draw a card at five locations on the trail and pick their final card at the end of the ride in Summerville. The best hand and worst hand win prizes in the adult category. Kids participate in other trailside games where they can also win prizes for best and worst “hands.” Prizes will be announced and presented at the picnic.
JCHC provides free bottled water along the trail, and a free picnic at the end of the ride. Tents, tables and lots of food will be provided along with a free shuttle service to return riders to Brookville.
Sponsors include PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, Matson Charitable Foundation and Brookville’s new bicycle shop, Donut Bandit Bikes & Boards. Marketing Partners include: PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, the Jeffersonian Democrat, Brookville Mirror, Redbank Valley Rails to Trails, TriCounty Rails to Trails, Donut Bandit Bikes & Boards, Planet Bike, Clarion Bicycle & Outdoor, and Mudbeard Bikes and Boards. The bicycle shops are also providing some prizes.
To volunteer at the event, or if an organization or business would like to be a sponsor or marketing partner of this event, contact JCHC at (814) 849-0077 or klyons-jchc@windstream.net.