BROOKVILLE – Organizers of Sunday’s 3rd Annual Jefferson County History Center Family Bicycle Ride and Poker Run said that the event was a big success.
The event, taking place on the Redbank Valley Trail from Brookville to Summerville, attracted 62 adult riders and 26 youth participants.
Dinger Dogs cooked the hot dogs at the end of the ride in Summerville.
Prizes were awarded for the best and worst poker hands in the adult category. In the under 18 category, prizes were given for Teens (ages 13-17), Juniors (ages 6-12) and Tots (age 5 and under). The highest total number from five games played along the trail decided the winner in each age group, and the lowest number also received a prize.
Best Poker Hand went to Patricia Thrush of Summerville. The prizes, valued at $150 total, included an Amazon Echo and Smart Plug, tune-up gift certificate from Donut Bandit Bikes & Boards, and a $50 Walmart gift card. Worst Poker Hand went to Brian Miller of Brookville. The prizes, valued at $100 total, included a bike tool set and pump, Donut Bandit Bikes gift certificate and a $50 McDonald’s gift card.
In the Teen category, Levi Solada of Kersey had the highest number of five games and won Fox’s Pizza and Arby’s gift certificates, and a Clarion Bicycle tune-up gift certificate. Caden Miller of Brookville, with the lowest number, won Pizza Hut and Subway gift certificates, and a Clarion Bicycle tune-up. They both received a Scripture Rocks Heritage Park water bottle, compliments of JCHC.
Junior prizes for both highest and lowest numbers were bicycle helmets, compliments of JCHC; along with Pizza Hut, Burger King and Sheetz gift certificates. Tots prizes were kids’ bicycle bells sporting happy face and animal designs, Buff’s ice cream gift cards, and mini stuffed critters from the JCHC Gift Shop.
Major marketing sponsors for this event were PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, The Brookville Mirror and the Jeffersonian Democrat. Bicycle shop marketing partners and gift sponsors were Donut Bandit Bikes & Boards and Clarion Bicycle & Outdoor. Picnic sponsors included Giant Eagle, Hometown Market and Anna’s Place.
The Matson Family was the main sponsor the the event.