RIMERSBURG – The past week or so brought news of a pair of large winners from scratch off Pennsylvania Lottery tickets in Rimersburg and Clarion.
First, a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Clarion sold a $1 million-winning Big Money Millionaire Scratch-Off. Sheetz, along Main Street in Clarion, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
Big Money Millionaire is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
Then this week, a file claim form for a $300,00 winning lottery ticket was filed Tuesday morning at the Rimersburg University Korner convenience store.
Purchased at the Rimersburg UK, the ticket is part of $3 Million Mega Stacks, a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.