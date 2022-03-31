ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair won’t open its gates for nearly four months, but planning is in full swing to pack Fair Week with a variety of shows and attractions.
“We’re still working on some things, but we have a big week planned already that will have something for everyone,” Clarion County Fair president Josh Minich said on Monday.
This year’s fair, which will be held July 24-30 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, will feature nightly grandstand shows of drag racing, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derbies and more; along with four new free grounds shows.
“We’re kicking off Fair Week on Sunday with the horse and pony show, the Farmers & Merchants softball game and more,” Minich said, noting that the day will also feature the pet show and the Car and Jeep Cruise-In. New this year, the Clarion Car Club will join the Knight Cruisers for the car cruise.
“And we will officially open the fair that evening with the Redbank Valley Church Association’s Festival of Music,” he said.
Monday night will see a return of the drag racing event to the fair. After debuting last summer to rave reviews, Minich said this year’s event will change it up to better accommodate the various ages and skill levels of the racers.
From four-wheelers and UTVs, to cars and trucks, Minich said there will be plenty of opportunities for any interested racers to take part this year.
One big change coming to the fair this summer is that the truck and tractor pulls, which are traditionally held Friday evenings, will be split this year into two nights of competition.
“Tuesday night will be Truck Night,” Minich said. “We’ll be doing full-on sanctioned truck pulls on Tuesday.
“Instead of jamming them all onto Friday night, we’re giving trucks their own night.”
For Wednesday night, July 27, Minich said plans are still being finalized — but that an announcement will come soon.
“We’re working on a couple of special things for Wednesday evening,” he said, noting that the fair wants to do more for the community that supports the event each summer.
Thursday evening will showcase the first night of demolition derby action at the fair.
“We’ll have our ever-popular Derby Dogs Demolition Derby for compact cars on Thursday,” Minich said, noting that there will be a slightly later registration time for derby entries to allow more people to get the field on time to compete.
Friday at the fair will feature the Antique Tractor Show throughout the day, with the antique tractor pulls later in the evening.
They will be joined by the regular farm tractor pull, which this year will be a sanctioned pull.
“We should have a very exciting night with [pulling] sleds on two tracks,” he said.
Friday’s lineup also includes the 4-H Livestock Sale, which Minich said is even more important this year than ever before.
“It’s a great chance to get some farm fresh products in your freezer,” he said, pointing to concerns nationally about supply shortages.
Fair Week wraps up on Saturday, July 30, with mini and full-size horse pulls in the morning, and the return of demo derby action that night.
“Derby Dogs will again be back Saturday evening to finish off the week with high adrenaline mayhem,” Minich said.
Saturday’s demo will include full-size cars, minivans and trucks.
Aside from the grandstand shows, Minich said the fairgrounds will be packed full with other shows, exhibits and the return of the Tropical Amusements midway and carnival rides.
“We went ahead and stepped it up with the free shows,” he said, pointing to four new acts that will make their debut at the local fair this year.
Leading the way will be the Extreme Illusions and Escape Show with Josh Knotts.
For animal lovers, the Pompeyo Family Dog Show will bring its act to town after appearing on “America’s Got Talent” and more.
The Michael Felk’s Tin Smithing Show will be set up all week at the fair, offering guests a chance to see an expert artisan work his craft — and a chance to take home handmade items.
And the fair will welcome Max Power, a large walking, talking robot that will perform strolling shows and more.
Best of all, Minich said, the fair is sticking with its $10 pay-one-price admission this year, even as costs for everything go up.
“In today’s economy, it’s a steal,” he said of all the shows, rides and more included with the gate entry. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the fair this year.”