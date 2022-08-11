Barclay Square
Buy Now

Barclay Square in Punxsutawney is pictured.

 Alex Nelson

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Area residents are planning a Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo in Punxsutawney next month, and received approval from the borough council to use Barclay Square for the event.

Michael Hibbard spoke to the borough council about his plans for the event during the council meeting Monday. He said he and his family have attended similar events and found them to be a lot of fun.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos