REDBANK TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to the replacement of Birch Road Bridge in Redbank Township, Clarion County, starting April 17.
Contractor, CH and D Enterprises of New Stanton will be replacing the Birch Road Bridge on SR 2001 (Shannondale Road).
State Route 2001 (Shannondale Road) will be closed between April 17 and June 11. The road closure will be between the intersections of SR 2001 and Pinoak Road, and SR 2001 and Town Line Road.
The detour begins at Pinoak Road. On SR 2001 (Shannondale Road), motorists should travel south for 1.3 miles, make a left from SR 2001 onto Route 28, and travel north for 4.3 miles, then make a left onto SR 949, traveling north for 4.2 miles. Then, drivers should turn left off SR 949 onto Route 322, and go through the town of Corsica, traveling west for 1.6 miles. The detour continues with a left turn off Route 322 onto SR 2005 (Olean Trail), with motorists traveling south for 5.5 miles, before turning left off SR 2005 (Olean Trail) onto SR 2001 (Shannondale Road), and traveling south for 1.8 miles to Town Line Road.
This $527,000 full replacement project is anticipated to be completed in November 2023.