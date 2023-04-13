NEW BETHLEHEM – A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall.
The Fire Hall is located at 425 Arch Street in New Bethlehem.
Those who are an eligible blood type — O, B or A — should consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Streamline the donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.