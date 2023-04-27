RIMERSBURG – The Rimersburg Lions Club and the Union High School National Honor Society will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, May 9.
The blood drive will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at Union High School, located at 354 Baker Street in Rimersburg.
According to Rimersburg Lion Greg Mortimer, who is coordinating the project with the assistance of Union High School teacher Lisa Hummel, those interested in donating blood can sign up by calling the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering “LionsClub” or “16248” to schedule an appointment time.
“The two groups have decided to hold the blood drive this spring in honor of the life of Don Stemmerich, a Rimersburg resident, who recently passed away on April 12 at the age of 91,” Mortimer said. “Stemmerich was well known in the community as a Lion, school teacher, iconic basketball coach and community and faith leader.”
“What better way to honor the life of Don Stemmerich than to give the gift of life by donating blood?” he continued.
The upcoming drive will be the second blood drive held by the Rimersburg Lions Club after a successful one held last Veteran’s Day by the community organization.
Others assisting with the endeavor include Margaret Graham and Susie Crick who will help with registration, Lion Alan Carmichael who will be manning security, and various National Honor Society students who will be participating by assisting blood donors after donating blood and offering drink and snack options at the canteen.
Anyone with questions about the blood drive should contact Mortimer at (814) 221-2602.