FOXBURG – Begin Mother’s Day weekend with the sweet harmony, dazzling instrumentals and joyous musical energy of the young, bluegrass touring-band and recording artists High Fidelity on Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m. at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
High Fidelity sold out their first performance in Lincoln Hall in 2021 and are back by popular demand. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org, or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve and pay with cash or check at the door.
Formed in early 2014, the group received a first-place win in the International Band Championship at the 40th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Awards. In 2019, they were nominated for International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) New Artist of the Year.
High Fidelity draws much of their inspiration from bands like Don Reno & Red Smiley, The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and a host of lesser-known regional artists from the same era. Many have described them as the new Johnson Mountain Boys, interpreting classic era bluegrass through the fresh, young perspective of today’s generation.