FOXBURG – An evening of bluegrass entertainment will be featured as David Mayfield, the charismatic and comedic songwriter/singer/multi-instrumentalist — and Grammy nominated producer — debuts at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall with his award-winning band on Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Ohio-based Americana singer/songwriter Mayfield has deep roots in the bluegrass and folk scenes. The Kent, Ohio native grew up playing bass and touring with his family’s bluegrass band as a teenager, establishing himself as a hot picker and collecting national awards for his dexterity and deft flat-picking style on guitar and mandolin.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Reserve tickets by calling (724) 659-3153 and pay by cash or check at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org.
Mayfield’s knack for colorful performances was evident as a backing player in his sister Jessica Lea Mayfield’s band, including their appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”
Performing with and producing with his sister, in 2007 Mayfield joined the progressive bluegrass group Cadillac Sky and began writing his own material. After three records with Cadillac Sky, he released his own album under the name the David Mayfield Parade. The album boasted a dark, gritty Americana sound that incorporated elements of rock and country. The group’s aggressive sound infuriated many traditionalists, but won them a hardcore following of younger fans and landed them gigs alongside acts like Mumford & Sons and the Avett Brothers.
He continued to write and improve his dynamic stage performances, releasing “Good Man Down” in 2013 and “Strangers” to much acclaim in 2014, with Compass Records.