FOXBURG – Grammy nominated David Mayfield returns to Foxburg’s Lincoln hall with his award-winning band for a night of summer bluegrass entertainment on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Last year’s performance by Mayfield in Foxburg was a sellout. This year, he returns with the sponsorship of donors Kears and Karen Pollock.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org or call to reserve tickets at (724) 659-3153 and pay by cash or check at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Described by the Boston Globe as “… a dynamic combination of music and comedy worthy of a traveling vaudeville act,” The David Mayfield Parade builds on his solid roots as a bluegrass musician, combining that background with folk, rock and his trademark humor and showmanship.
Mayfield, an Ohio-based Americana singer/songwriter, has deep roots in the bluegrass and folk scenes. The Kent, Ohio native grew up playing bass and touring with his family’s bluegrass band and as a teenager, established himself as a hot picker and collecting national awards for his dexterity and deft flat-picking style on guitar and mandolin.
Mayfield’s knack for colorful performances was evident as a backing player in his sister Jessica Lea Mayfield’s band, including their appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman.” He then joined the bluegrass outfit Cadillac Sky, playing shows with British folk revivalists Mumford and Sons.
Around then, Mayfield began writing songs after hearing artists like Randy Newman and Simon & Garfunkel. Encouraged by his sister and friend Seth Avett to record his original material, Mayfield did just that, garnering much acclaim.