ALCOLA – The turnout was a little light at Redbank Valley Municipal Park’s annual bluegrass festival on Friday and Saturday, but there were plenty of people camping at the long-time site. Bluegrass fans may have been in the minority, but the featured bands provided quality entertainment.
Saturday afternoon, usually one of the best-attended time slots, found a small crowd of approximately 60 people appreciating the tunes of Empty Pockets. While the weather was hot and humid outside, open windows provided cooling cross-ventilation inside a pavilion housing the performers and audience.
Several yards away, members of Still Pickin’, a Pittsburgh-based group, chilled out beneath an RV’s awning, tuning up and getting in a last-minute rehearsal before taking the improvised stage at the pavilion.
“We travel all over western Pennsylvania during the summer for these events,” the guitar picker said. “We all have day jobs, but this is what life is about for us.”
Tyler Weaver, the park’s manager, manned the snack pavilion in the middle of the recreational site. There were no lines to contend with, and Weaver had a relaxing day of flipping an occasional hamburger or grilling a random hotdog.
“Last year, we would have had about 100 people sitting in the pavilion listening to the bands,” he said. “This year, there are maybe 65. We are hoping for more people later today.”
Weaver said that the bluegrass crowd tends to be older. As their numbers dwindle, they are being replaced by a younger crowd with families.
“But we are glad to have them and give them a reasonable rate for a campsite. We have our ATV poker run coming up, and that is our moneymaker for the year.”
The park’s cartways were lined with young mothers with youngsters in tow. On the hill between the skating rink and pavilions, the playground equipment was getting a heavy workout from a horde of delighted children.
One of those young mothers, with two children on foot and a baby in her arms, said that she was from Brookville but came to the park to camp with her family every year.
Along with the younger crowd, a small clot of older bluegrass enthusiasts sought shade beneath trees and canopies.
“We make the bluegrass circuit every summer,” a Grove City man said. “We just got back from the festival in Ashtabula, Ohio, and really miss the one they used to have in Summerville.”
Bluegrass has its roots in string music from the 1940s, heavily flavored with English, Scottish and Irish origins found in the Appalachians. The genre took its name from Bill Monroe and Blue Grass Boys, an acoustical Kentucky group that drew on jazz, blues and swing to develop its unique sound.