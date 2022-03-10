CLARION – It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and scaled back and moved outdoors last year — but the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is returning this weekend with a full slate of performers.
Sponsored by the United Way of Clarion County, the festival will be held Friday through Sunday at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion.
“After a two-year hiatus, the Clarion River Jam is coming back better than ever,” said Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion County. “The event was held last in downtown Clarion last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it is returning to its original location this year as part of a winter bluegrass series.”
Fulton said that Friday’s schedule features five bands, with concerts starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until 11 p.m. The music will resume at noon on Saturday, with 11 groups scheduled to perform throughout the day until 11 p.m. The festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a Gospel Jam at 10 a.m. led by Dan Hulse.
The annual event brings many people to the area, and raises funds for the local United Way.
“The festival has steadily grown, hosting the best local and regional bluegrass musicians since its inception in 2009,” Fulton said, noting that admission is by donation at the doors, and that all proceeds benefit the United Way of Clarion County.
The festival also includes a number of vendors, food vendors, raffles, T-shirt sales and more — along with pickup “jams” throughout the weekend.
The schedule of bands performing includes:
FRIDAY
• 6 p.m. — Cattywampus.
• 7 p.m. — Tug Creek.
• 8 p.m. — Gravel Lick.
• 9 p.m. — Hidden Drive.
• 10 p.m. — Keister Family Band.
SATURDAY
• Noon — Better Late.
• 1 p.m. — Echo Valley.
• 2 p.m. — Kickin Grass.
• 3 p.m. — East of Enon.
• 4 p.m. — Steve Ludwig and the Casual Hobos.
• 5 p.m. — Homegrown Grass.
• 6 p.m. — Middleground.
• 7 p.m. — Pyxus.
• 8 p.m. — Keister Family Band.
• 9 p.m. — Bits ‘N Pieces.
• 10 p.m. — Matt Efaw and RFD.
SUNDAY
• 10 a.m. — Gospel Jam.
Fulton said that hotel reservations can be made by calling the Ramada directly at (814) 226-8850. For additional information about the festival, visit uwclarionco.org/events or www.facebook.com/ClarionRiverJam, or call (814) 226-8760.