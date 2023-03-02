CLARION – United Way of Clarion County will host its annual Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival March 10-12 at Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion.
The three-day event features concerts by local and regional bluegrass musicians, jam sessions, various vendors, raffles and more.
With roots going back to 2009, the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is an annual event that raises funds for United Way of Clarion County.
The event kicks off on Friday, March 10, with Breakline performing at 5 p.m., followed by Gravel Lick at 6 p.m., Tug Creek at 7 p.m., the Keister Family Band at 8 p.m., Kickin’ Grass at 9 p.m., and Steve Ludwig & the Casual Hobos at 10 p.m.
Eleven bands will be performing on Saturday, March 11, starting at noon, with Landline Bluegrass. Other performers include East of Enon at 1 p.m., Echo Valley at 2 p.m., Well Strung at 3 p.m., Better Late at 4 p.m., Homegrown Grass at 5 p.m., Hidden Drive at 6 p.m., Keister Family Band at 7 p.m., Middleground at 8 p.m., Canoe Ridge at 9 p.m., and Matthew Efaw & Rural Free Delivery at 10 p.m.
The event wraps up on Sunday, March 12 with a Gospel Worship Jam lead by Dan Hulse that starts at 10 a.m.
Mechanistic Brewing Co. will be on hand Friday and Saturday nights, and Grumpy Goat Distillery LLC will be on site all weekend. E-Z Dogs will be stopping by, and Clarion Vocational Services will be there Friday evening. A few other local food vendors will be available throughout the weekend.
Admission is by donation at the door and all proceeds benefit United Way of Clarion County.
Ramada by Wyndham is located at 45 Holiday Inn Road, Clarion. For room reservations, call (814) 226-8850.
For more information on the event, visit Clarion River Jam on Facebook, or call (814) 226-8760.